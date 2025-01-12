Vasilevskiy made 23 saves in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Devils on Saturday.
Vasilevskiy's elite technical skills were on full display during the game, but he couldn't get his glove on Stefan Noesen's quick release from the edge of the crease. Vasilevskiy is 6-3-1 in his last 10 starts, and he has allowed two goals or fewer goals six times in that span. Overall, he's 18-12-2 with a 2.33 GAA and .915 save percentage. Vasy is in the NHL's top-nine netminders, stats-wise, and he's a fantasy rock.
