Vasilevksiy made 37 saves on 38 shots in Sunday's 2-1 win over the Hurricanes in Game 1.

Vasilevskiy faced a lot of traffic in the first round versus the Panthers, and that continued to start the second round. The Russian netminder was nonetheless solid, with his play in goal being a major factor in the Lightning taking a 1-0 series over the Hurricanes. The 26-year-old is locked in as the No. 1 goalie, so he should be back in goal for Tuesday's Game 2.