Vasilevskiy made 29 saves in a 4-0 win over the Devils on Saturday.

The shutout was Vasilevskiy's second of the season and 36th in the NHL. Those 36 shutouts since his debut in 2014-15 tie him for third most among all netminders behind Marc-Andre Fleury (47) and Connor Hellebuyck (40). He was also honored for earning his 300th win on Thursday with a pre-game ceremony. Vasilevskiy has won two straight games, and he has allowed just two goals in his last three games (2-0-1). He sits third in the NHL with a 2.15 GAA overall, and his .920 save percentage is top-10 in the NHL. The old Vasy is back!