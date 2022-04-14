Vasilevskiy will patrol the crease during Thursday's home game versus the Ducks, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.

Vasilevskiy was excellent in his last start Tuesday versus the Stars, stopping 28 of 29 shots, but he ultimately came away with a loss due to a complete lack of goal support from his teammates. He'll try to snap his personal four-game losing streak in a home matchup with an Anaheim team that's 13-16-8 on the road this year.