Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Starting against Anaheim
Vasilevskiy led the team onto the ice and will tend the twine against Anaheim on Sunday, Joe Smith of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
After receiving three days off the 23-year-old will look to continue his breakout campaign, after posting an impressive .928 save percentage and 2.41 GAA through his first 14 starts. Anaheim has scored seven goals in their last two games however, so Vasilevskiy will need another quality performance if he wants to pick up his 13th win on the season.
