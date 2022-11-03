Vasilevskiy will guard the home goal Thursday versus the Hurricanes, Chris Krenn of the Lightning's official site reports.

Vasilevskiy has struggled at times this season as he is 4-3-0 with a 2.88 GAA and a .902 save percentage. He picked up the win over Ottawa on Tuesday but stopped only 12 of 15 shots, although he did make a couple of big saves. He'll take on the Hurricanes who are 6-3-2 and have averaged 3.22 goals per game this campaign.