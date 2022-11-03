Vasilevskiy will guard the home goal Thursday versus the Hurricanes, Chris Krenn of the Lightning's official site reports.
Vasilevskiy has struggled at times this season as he is 4-3-0 with a 2.88 GAA and a .902 save percentage. He picked up the win over Ottawa on Tuesday but stopped only 12 of 15 shots, although he did make a couple of big saves. He'll take on the Hurricanes who are 6-3-2 and have averaged 3.22 goals per game this campaign.
More News
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Nabs fourth win•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Facing Ottawa•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Alternating wins and losses•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Starting Saturday against Sharks•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Falls short in LA•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Starting Tuesday against Kings•