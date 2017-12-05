Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Starting against Islanders
Vasilevskiy will face shots from the visiting Islanders on Tuesday night, Joe Smith of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Vasilevskiy will make his fourth consecutive start Tuesday after allowing just five goals total on his way to two wins in the previous three games. The NHL's leader in wins will go for his 18th of the season against a high-powered New York offense that averages a league-leading 3.73 goals per game, but will be playing its second game in as many nights.
