Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Starting against Jets
Vasilevskiy will start in the road net for Sunday's game versus the Jets, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.
Vasilevskiy will make his second straight start since returning from a long recovery due to a foot injury. His last outing was remarkable, shutting down the Maple Leafs to just one goal and making 48 saves. He could face the same magnitude of action again with the Jets ranking sixth in the league with 33.0 shots on goal per game and the league's top power-play unit at 30.2 percent.
