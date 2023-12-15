Vasilevskiy will guard the road goal versus the Oilers on Thursday, Chris Krenn of the Lightning's official site reports.

Vasilevskiy has allowed seven goals over his last four games, winning three of them. While he's made improvements after a rough start to the season following his recovery from back surgery, Vasilevskiy will have a tough task Thursday. The Oilers have won eight straight games, and they've scored at least four goals in all but one of those contests.