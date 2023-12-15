Vasilevskiy will guard the road goal versus the Oilers on Thursday, Chris Krenn of the Lightning's official site reports.
Vasilevskiy has allowed seven goals over his last four games, winning three of them. While he's made improvements after a rough start to the season following his recovery from back surgery, Vasilevskiy will have a tough task Thursday. The Oilers have won eight straight games, and they've scored at least four goals in all but one of those contests.
More News
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Loses in Vancouver•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Guarding cage against Canucks•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Prevails in overtime•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: First goalie off•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Sharp again in win•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Set to face Penguins•