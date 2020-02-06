Play

Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Starting against Pittsburgh

Vasilevskiy is slated to start between the pipes in Thursday's home game versus the Penguins, Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site reports.

Vasilevskiy has been unstoppable since mid-December, compiling a 14-0-2 record while posting an impressive 2.10 GAA and .930 save percentage. He'll attempt to pick up a fourth straight win in a tough home matchup with a hot Pittsburgh club that's gone 4-1-0 in its last five games.

More News
Our Latest Stories