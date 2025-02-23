Vasilevskiy will patrol the home crease versus the Kraken on Sunday, Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Vasilevskiy has stopped 118 of 128 shots during his four-game winning streak. He has a 25-15-3 record with three shutouts, a 2.32 GAA and a .918 save percentage across 43 appearances this season. Seattle sits 15th in the league with 2.93 goals per game in 2024-25 and won 2-1 against Florida on Saturday.