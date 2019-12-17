Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Starting against Senators
Vasilevskiy is slated to start between the pipes in Tuesday's home matchup with Ottawa, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.
Vasilevskiy was a little shaky in his last start Saturday against Washington, surrendering four goals on 33 shots en route to a 5-2 loss. The 25-year-old backstop will look to bounce back in a favorable home matchup with a Senators team that's 5-13-2 on the road this year.
