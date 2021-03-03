Vasilevskiy will defend the road goal in Tuesday's game versus the Stars, Fox Sports Florida reports.

Vasilevskiy put together three straight wins and two straight shutouts to close out February. The 26-year-old has registered a 12-3-1 record and a .938 save percentage this season. He's an autostart in head-to-head fantasy leagues. The Stars have a high offensive ceiling, but they rank 18th in the league with 2.88 goals per game.