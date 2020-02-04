Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Starting against Vegas

Vasilevskiy will guard the goal during Tuesday's home game versus the Golden Knights, Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site reports.

Vasilevskiy hasn't lost in regulation since Dec. 14 against the Capitals, compiling an absurd 13-0-2 record while posting a rock-solid 2.10 GAA and .930 save percentage in 15 appearances since that contest. The 25-year-old Russian will attempt to pick up a third straight win in a home matchup with a Vegas squad that's 13-10-4 on the road this year.