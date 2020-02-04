Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Starting against Vegas
Vasilevskiy will guard the goal during Tuesday's home game versus the Golden Knights, Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site reports.
Vasilevskiy hasn't lost in regulation since Dec. 14 against the Capitals, compiling an absurd 13-0-2 record while posting a rock-solid 2.10 GAA and .930 save percentage in 15 appearances since that contest. The 25-year-old Russian will attempt to pick up a third straight win in a home matchup with a Vegas squad that's 13-10-4 on the road this year.
More News
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Ekes out win over Ducks•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Gets starting nod Friday•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Back in win column•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Facing off against Kings•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Lengthy winning streak halted•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Facing off against Stars•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.