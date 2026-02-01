Vasilevskiy will be between the home pipes during Sunday's Stadium Series matchup against the Bruins, per Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times.

Vasilevskiy is at the top of his game, as he's won each of his last five starts while posting an exceptional 0.79 GAA and a .965 save percentage during that time. The Bruins are 8-1-1 in their last 10 games, but they will be without Elias Lindholm (upper body) and Pavel Zacha (upper body) on Sunday. The 31-year-old Vasilevskiy won his lone start outdoors at Nissan Stadium on Feb. 26, 2022, turning aside 26 of 28 shots in a 3-2 win over the Predators. This will be the Bruins' sixth game playing in the elements -- they are 4-1-0 throughout their history in outdoor games.