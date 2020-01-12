Play

Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Starting back-to-back games

Vasilevskiy will guard the cage in New Jersey for Sunday's contest.

Vasilevskiy is red-hot right now after posting two consecutive shutouts, including a 23-save shutout against the Flyers on Saturday. Over his last five starts, he's allowed just four goals on 139 shots. He's a must-start as the Lightning are looking for their 11th win in a row.

