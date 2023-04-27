Vasilevskiy will guard the road goal in Game 5 versus the Maple Leafs on Thursday, Chris Krenn of the Lightning's official site reports.

Vasilevskiy has had a rough postseason so far, going 1-3 with a 4.33 GAA and an .856 save percentage. The Lightning haven't found themselves facing elimination a whole lot over recent years, but they'll need Vasilevskiy to quickly shake off his slump to force a Game 6, which would be Saturday if the Bolts win.