Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Starting for Bolts

Vasilevskiy will be the road starter for Game 4 against the Bruins on Friday, Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site reports.

After a dud in Game 1 where Vasilevskiy yielded five goals on 23 shots, he allowed just three goals in Games 2 and 3 on a combined 49 attempts. There were rumblings that Bruins' forwards Brad Marchand would sit out with an undisclosed issue, but he's in the lineup and the Bruins' explosive top line will remain intact. That unit has had a hand in all nine goals Boston has scored this series, so they remain the top threat to Vasilevskiy's fantasy value.