Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Starting for Bolts
Vasilevskiy will be the road starter for Game 4 against the Bruins on Friday, Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site reports.
After a dud in Game 1 where Vasilevskiy yielded five goals on 23 shots, he allowed just three goals in Games 2 and 3 on a combined 49 attempts. There were rumblings that Bruins' forwards Brad Marchand would sit out with an undisclosed issue, but he's in the lineup and the Bruins' explosive top line will remain intact. That unit has had a hand in all nine goals Boston has scored this series, so they remain the top threat to Vasilevskiy's fantasy value.
More News
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Stops 28 in win•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: In goal for Game 3•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Turns aside 18 shots in Game 2 win•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: In cage for Game 2•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Struggles to start second round•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Guarding home net to open new series•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...