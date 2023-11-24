Vasilevskiy (back) will make his season debut in Carolina on Friday, Gabby Shirley of Bally Sports Florida reports.

This is huge news for the Lightning and Vasilevskiy's fantasy managers as the 29-year-old has been out all season after undergoing microdiscectomy surgery midway through training camp. Vasilevskiy, who is widely regarded as a top-three NHL goaltender, was 34-22-4 with a 2.65 GAA and .915 save percentage in 2022-23. Look for Vasilevskiy to garner 75 percent of the starts the rest of the way, although the Lightning may ease him in over the next few weeks. The Hurricanes are tied for 11th in NHL scoring, averaging 3.39 goals per game.