Vasilevskiy will be in the blue paint at home against St. Louis on Friday, according to Gabby Shirley of Bally Sports Florida.

Vasilevskiy has not been himself this season, going 7-6-1 with a 3.00 GAA and a .903 save percentage. This is after four straight seasons in which he was the top goaltender overall in the NHL. Vasilevskiy will try to straighten things out against the Blues, who are tied for 23rd overall in scoring, averaging 2.84 goals per game.