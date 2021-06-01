Vasilevski is listed as NHL.com's projected netminder and will start Game 2 on Tuesday at Carolina.

Considering the 26-year-old Russian has developed into a perennially elite netminder, he figures to start all of the Lightning's playoff games as long as he's healthy and playing well. Since a six-goal clunker in Game 3 against the Panthers in Round 1, Vasilevskiy has been sensational to the tune of a 1.51 GAA and equally sparkling .959 save percentage across his last four contests. Despite the fact Carolina went 20-3-5 in its own barn this season, Vasi still makes for a fantastic fantasy play Tuesday.