Vasilevskiy is expected to start Game 2 in Colorado on Saturday, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

Vasilevskiy coughed up four goals on 38 shots in the Game 1 overtime loss Wednesday. The 27-year-old is 12-6 with a 2.36 GAA and a .926 save percentage through 18 postseason appearances. He's lost all three of his starts against the Avalanche this season.