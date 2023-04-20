Vasilevskiy will guard the road in Thursday's Game 2 versus the Maple Leafs, Chris Krenn of the Lightning's official site reports.

Vasilevskiy received plenty of help from his offense while stopping 28 of 31 shots in Tuesday's Game 1 win. The 28-year-old will look to keep up his success -- a win Thursday would send the Lightning home ahead 2-0 in the first-round series.