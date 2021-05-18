Per Joe Smith of The Athletic, Vasilevskiy was the first goalie off the ice at morning skate, indicating he'll be between the pipes for Tuesday's Game 2 against the Panthers on the road.

Vasilevskiy wasn't at his best in Sunday's Game 1 against Florida, surrendering four goals on 39 shots, but he was still able to pick up his first win of the postseason thanks to strong goal support from his teammates. The 26-year-old backstop will attempt to secure a second straight victory in a road matchup with a Panthers team that will undoubtedly be desperate to avoid falling into a 2-0 series hole.