Vasilevskiy will guard the home net Sunday for Game 3 against the Rangers, per Dan Rosen of NHL.com.
Vasilevskiy has had a shaky start to the series, allowing nine goals in the first two games. The 27-year-old netminder now has a .921 save percentage and a 2.58 GAA in the postseason. Vasilevskiy will look to bounce back as the Lightning try to overcome a 2-0 series deficit.
