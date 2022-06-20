Vasilevskiy will get the starting nod versus Colorado for Game 3 at home on Monday, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.

Vasilevskiy has struggled to open the series with 11 goals allowed on 68 shots (.838 save percentage) through the opening two games but will return to Amalie Arena where the netminder is 7-1 with a .947 save percentage and 2.03 GAA this postseason. Vasilevskiy was unimpressed during the first two games of the Eastern Conference finals as well before winning the next four games, so it's hard to count out the two-time Stanley Cup champion despite the last two performances.