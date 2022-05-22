Vasilevskiy will start Game 3 on Sunday against Florida, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.

This comes as no surprise, as the 27-year-old netminder has been great this postseason with a .915 save percentage and 2.60 GAA through nine starts. Vasilevskiy will look to help lead the Lightning to a 3-0 series lead Sunday at home, where the Lightning went 27-8-6 this year.