Vasilevskiy will guard the home goal in Saturday's Game 6 versus the Maple Leafs, Chris Krenn of the Lightning's official site reports.

Vasilevskiy kept the Lightning's season alive with a 28-save win Thursday, and he'll look to do the same on home ice Saturday. The 28-year-old has posted a mediocre 3.90 GAA and an .870 save percentage through five playoff contests.