Vasilevskiy will protect the home goal in Friday's Game 7 versus the Islanders, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Despite a 3-3 record in the Stanley Cup Semifinals, Vasilevskiy has a 1.85 GAA and a .933 save percentage in the last six games. He's won two out of three games versus the Islanders on home ice in this season, and a win Friday would send the Lightning to the Stanley Cup Finals.
More News
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Falls in OT in Game 6•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Slated to start•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Hardly tested in Game 5 shutout•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Draws start Monday•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Done in by three-goal second period•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Locked in for Game 4•