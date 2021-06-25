Vasilevskiy will protect the home goal in Friday's Game 7 versus the Islanders, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Despite a 3-3 record in the Stanley Cup Semifinals, Vasilevskiy has a 1.85 GAA and a .933 save percentage in the last six games. He's won two out of three games versus the Islanders on home ice in this season, and a win Friday would send the Lightning to the Stanley Cup Finals.