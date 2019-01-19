Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Starting heavyweight battle
Vasilevskiy is the starter for Saturday's home meeting with the Sharks, Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site reports.
This is the night's premier matchup, as both teams are among the most skilled in the NHL. Opposing Vasilevskiy is Martin Jones, who has won each of his past eight starts but sports just a .903 save percentage this season for the Sharks. Vasilevskiy should get plenty of goal support against Jones from the Lightning's top-ranked offense, but San Jose's third-ranked offense (3.57 goals per game) won't make life easy for the Lightning netminder.
