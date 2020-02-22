Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Starting in Arizona
Vasilevskiy will guard the goal during Saturday's road clash with the Coyotes, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.
Vasilevskiy was a little shaky in his last start Thursday against Vegas, surrendering five goals on 33 shots en route to a 5-3 defeat. The 25-year-old backstop will try to bounce back and pick up his 33rd win of the season in a road matchup with a slumping Arizona club that's lost back-to-back games.
