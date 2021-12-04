Vasilevskiy is on track to start between the pipes in Saturday's road matchup with the Bruins, Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Vasilevskiy was rock solid in his last start Thursday against the Blues, turning aside 26 of 28 shots en route to a 4-2 victory. The 27-year-old goaltender will try to secure his 12th win of the year in a road matchup with a Boston club that's averaging 2.82 goals per game at home this campaign, 23rd in the NHL.