Vasilevskiy will guard the road goal Tuesday against Boston, according to Chris Krenn of the Lightning's official site.

Vasilevskiy is coming off a 33-save performance in Saturday's 4-2 win over Columbus. He has won eight of his past 10 outings, stopping 250 of 274 shots during that span. Through 28 games played this season, Vasilevskiy has a 17-11-0 record with one shutout, a 2.79 GAA and a .901 save percentage. Boston is tied for eighth in the league this campaign with 3.38 goals per contest.