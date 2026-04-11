Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Starting in Boston
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Vasilevskiy will guard the road cage in Boston on Saturday, per Russ Macias of The Hockey News.
Vasilevskiy is having another outstanding season, posting a 37-15-4 record with a 2.32 GAA and a .911 save percentage over 56 starts in 2025-26. The Bruins are 12th in NHL scoring, generating 3.29 goals per game.
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