Vasilevskiy will guard the road crease in Saturday's matchup with the Bruins, per Conor Ryan of Boston.com.

Vasilevskiy has dropped his last two starts, allowing a combined seven goals on 58 shots. It won't get any easier for the 28-year-old netminder Saturday when he takes on the Bruins, who are 29-3-3 at home this year while averaging 3.8 goals per game. Vasilevskiy is 31-19-4 with a .913 save percentage this season.