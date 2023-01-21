Vasilevskiy will guard the road goal Saturday versus Calgary, Chris Krenn of the Lightning's official site reports.

Vasilevskiy gave up four goals on 33 shots in Thursday's loss to Edmonton. The defeat ended his four-game win streak and dropped his record to 20-11-1 on the season. Vasilevskiy has a 2.50 GAA and a .917 save percentage in 32 games played going into Saturday's contest. The Flames rank 23rd in the league this year with 3.04 goals per game.