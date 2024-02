Vasilevskiy will guard the road goal Saturday against Columbus, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports.

Vasilevskiy gave up two goals on 23 shots in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the Rangers. He has a 16-11-0 record this season with a 2.82 GAA and an .899 save percentage. Columbus sits 23rd in the league this campaign with 2.93 goals per game.