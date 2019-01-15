Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Starting in Dallas

Vasilevskiy will start between the pipes in Tuesday's road matchup with the Stars, Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site reports.

Vasilevskiy struggled in his last appearance Sunday against the Islanders, allowing four goals on 27 shots en route to a 5-1 loss. The Russian netminder will look to shake off that uncharacteristically poor performance and secure his 19th win of the campaign in a road matchup with a middling Dallas offense that's averaging 3.18 goals per game at home this season, 14th in the NHL.