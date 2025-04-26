Vasilevskiy will patrol the road crease versus Florida on Saturday in Game 3, Gabby Shirley of FanDuel Sports Network Florida & Sun reports.

Vasilevskiy struggled in Game 1, allowing six goals on only 17 shots, but he rebounded nicely in Game 2 despite the loss, giving up one goal on 21 shots. Vasilevskiy was outstanding in the regular season, going 38-20-5 with six shutouts, a 2.18 GAA and a .921 save percentage. The Panthers hold a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven series and return home for Game 3, where the team finished 17th in the NHL with 126 goals.