Vasilevskiy will guard the road goal versus the Sharks, Gabby Shirley of FanDuel Sports Network Florida & Sun reports.
Vasilevskiy has gone 6-2-0 with a 2.14 GAA and a .925 save percentage over his last eight games. He'll get a fairly easy matchup Thursday, as the Sharks have scored just 17 times over their last eight contests.
More News
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Strong showing in win•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: First off ice Saturday•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Winning streak snapped Sunday•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: In goal Sunday•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Third straight win•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Facing Blues•