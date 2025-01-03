Share Video

Vasilevskiy will guard the road goal versus the Sharks, Gabby Shirley of FanDuel Sports Network Florida & Sun reports.

Vasilevskiy has gone 6-2-0 with a 2.14 GAA and a .925 save percentage over his last eight games. He'll get a fairly easy matchup Thursday, as the Sharks have scored just 17 times over their last eight contests.

