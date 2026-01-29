Vasilevskiy will protect the home goal versus the Jets on Thursday, Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com reports.

Vasilevksiy has won four straight games, including a 28-save shutout over the Mammoth on Tuesday. The 31-year-old hasn't allowed more than two goals in any of his last eight contests, so he is very much in form. The Jets have scored just 12 goals over their last six games, so Vasilevskiy is in position to keep his hot stretch rolling.