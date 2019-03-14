Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Starting in goal Thursday

Vasilevskiy will defend the net Thursday against the Red Wings in Detroit, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.

Vasilevskiy enters the matchup in the midst of a dominant stretch between the pipes, having posted a 9-1-0 record with a 1.47 GAA and a .953 save percentage over his last 10 games between the pipes. He should have a good opportunity to continue that stretch against Red Wings club sporting a minus-15 goal differential over 35 home games this season.