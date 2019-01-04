Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Starting in LA

Vasilevskiy will guard the cage in Thursday's road game against the Kings, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.

Vasilevskiy was fantastic in his last start Monday against the Ducks, stopping 35 of 36 shots en route to an impressive 2-1 overtime victory. The Russian netminder will look to stay dialed in and pick up a sixth straight win in a favorable road matchup with a Kings team that's 9-11-1 at home this season.