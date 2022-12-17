Vasilevskiy will start Saturday's road game against Montreal, Chris Krenn of the Lightning's official site reports.
Vasilevskiy has won his past two outings, stopping 60 of 63 shots. He has a 12-8-1 record this season with a 2.63 GAA and a .913 save percentage. Vasilevskiy has a mark of 12-1-2 versus the Canadiens in his career with a 1.98 GAA. Montreal sits 27th in the league this year with 2.80 goals per game.
