Vasilevskiy will guard the road goal Tuesday against Montreal, Gabby Shirley of Bally Sports Florida reports.

Vasilevskiy gave up four goals on 38 shots in Sunday's 5-2 loss to New Jersey. He has a 31-18-4 record this season with a 2.70 GAA and a .914 save percentage. Vasilevskiy has won his previous two starts against the Canadiens this season, having stopped 47 of 49 shots. Montreal sits 27th in the league this campaign with 2.77 goals per game.