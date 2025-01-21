Vasilevskiy will guard the road goal versus the Canadiens on Tuesday, per Gabby Shirley of FanDuel Sports Network Florida & Sun.

Vasilevskiy will get the second half of Tampa Bay's back-to-back after Jonas Johansson played in Monday's 5-3 loss to Toronto. The 30-year-old Vasilevskiy has a 20-13-2 record with two shutouts, a 2.35 GAA and a .915 save percentage across 35 appearances. Montreal is tied for 12th in the league with 3.04 goals per game in 2024-25.