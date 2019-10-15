Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Starting in Montreal
Vasilevskiy will guard the goal during Tuesday's road game against the Canadiens, Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site reports.
Vasilevskiy wasn't great in his last start Thursday against Toronto, surrendering three goals on 28 shots, but he was ultimately able to pick up his second win of the season due to fantastic goal support from his teammates. The 25-year-old backstop will attempt to secure a second straight victory in a road matchup with a Montreal team that's averaging 4.00 goals per game this campaign, fourth in the NHL.
More News
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Recovers from slow start•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Facing Leafs on Thursday•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Bit of a queasy outing•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Starts rematch with Florida•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Makes everything look easy•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Gets starting nod Thursday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.