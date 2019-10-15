Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Starting in Montreal

Vasilevskiy will guard the goal during Tuesday's road game against the Canadiens, Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site reports.

Vasilevskiy wasn't great in his last start Thursday against Toronto, surrendering three goals on 28 shots, but he was ultimately able to pick up his second win of the season due to fantastic goal support from his teammates. The 25-year-old backstop will attempt to secure a second straight victory in a road matchup with a Montreal team that's averaging 4.00 goals per game this campaign, fourth in the NHL.