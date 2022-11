Vasilevskiy will start Saturday's road game against Nashville, Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Vasilevskiy is coming off a 39-save performance in Thursday's 4-1 win over Calgary to lift his record to 6-5-1 on the year. He has gone 7-3-1 versus the Predators in 12 career appearances with a 2.42 GAA and a .913 save percentage.