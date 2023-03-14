Vasilevskiy will guard the road goal Tuesday against New Jersey, Gabby Shirley of Bally Sports Florida reports.

Vasilevskiy is coming off a 19-save effort in Sunday's 3-2 loss to Winnipeg. He has a 29-17-4 record this season with a 2.70 GAA and a .914 save percentage. The Devils rank fourth in the league this year with 3.53 goals per game.