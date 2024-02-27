Vasilevskiy will protect the road goal against the Flyers on Tuesday, Gabby Shirley of Bally Sports Florida reports.
Vasilevskiy was sharp in his last start Saturday against the Islanders, stopping 32 of 34 shots en route to a 4-2 victory. He'll try to secure a second straight road win in a seemingly favorable road matchup with a slumping Philadelphia team that's lost four of its last five games.
